Oyetola Shares Details Of El-Rufai’s Visit To His Office

On Thursday, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai paid a visit to Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Following his visit, the Minister and former governor of Osun State took to his X handle, formerly Twitter to share the details of their meeting accompanied by photos of himself and the former governor.

Sharing the details of their meeting, Oyetola said El-Rufai visited to extend his congratulations on his appointment as a minister and to convey his best wishes for success in serving Nigeria.

Speaking further, he said El-Rufai also offered suggestions on how the country can tap the potential of the Maria and Blue Economy.

He wrote: “Today, I hosted the former Kaduna State Governor, @elrufai, in my office. He came to felicitate me on my appointment and wished me success in the service of Nigeria.

“He also offered useful suggestions on how we can tap the potential of the Marine and Blue Economy.”

