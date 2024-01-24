Oyetola Seeks Improved Economic Ties With Indian Govt

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday in Abuja, stressed the need for Nigeria to go into stronger economic collaborations with the Government of India.

Oyetola who spoke at the India Trade Mission to Nigeria/Nigeria- India Business Forum, Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC), opined that stronger ties with India which is renowned for its rich maritime heritage in the ports and shipping industry would boost investments that abound in the blue economy domain.

Expounding on the theme of the event, titled, “Expanding Trade & Investment Opportunities Between Nigeria and India held in Abuja”, Oyetola spoke with optimism on immeasurable gains that would be derived from the forum.

“I am particularly glad that this forum has brought Nigeria and India together to collaborate and strategically plan on exploring investment opportunities in both countries.

“I am optimistic that this forum will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries thereby increasing foreign direct investment, facilitating capacity/technology transfer and fostering sustainable business partnerships between the government and private sectors of both countries,” he said.

According to him, the business forum could not have come at a better time as the Federal Government is poised to harness the potential of the blue economy through public-private partnerships.

Moreover, Oyetola stated that the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry expected to develop from the forum, closer economic cooperation in the areas of enhancing port infrastructure/operation in the construction of deep-sea ports and ship repair yards; promotion of blue economy investments through the creation of residential/ancillary facilities at the ports; development of tourism facilities; creation of export processing terminals for agro exports; and provision of inland waterways passenger transport and tourist cruise services; amongst other areas.

In her remarks, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, said: “Today’s forum is a testament to the progress made upon the foundations laid by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR during the Presidential Roundtable held in New Delhi, India, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. That pivotal meeting saw Indian investors pledge an impressive total of almost $14 billion worth of investment into Nigeria’s economy.

“I would like to commend the efforts of both countries in concluding the sixth session of the Nigeria-India Joint Commission Meeting held on Monday, 22 January 2024”, the Minister pointed out.

Speaking further, she disclosed that Nigeria is home to approximately 150 Indian Companies, many of which are strong household names in the country, pointing out that Nigeria has embraced companies such as Bharti Airtel, Tata, Stallion Motors, Churchgate, and Indorama as part of the Indian Companies operating in Nigeria.

Also, the Minister of External Affairs, Republic of India, Dr S. Jaishankar, spoke on the essence of government, stating that it is the primary responsibility of any government to improve the enabling environment, look at the challenges, place such on the table for discussions and approach identified challenges with practical and constructive solutions.

The Minister assured the Nigerian business community that India could be the support and fulcrum for Nigeria in aspects of sharing technology, digital public infrastructure, agricultural sustainability, security and the blue economy.

The proof of our commitment to fostering ties and cooperation with Nigeria, Jaishankar stated, is indicative of the 200 development projects of the Indian government across Nigeria.

He added that India extends its hands of alliance to Nigeria and Africa.

Jaishankar also spoke of the honour of meeting with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, noting that such relationships will build more linkages that will foster relationships between both countries.