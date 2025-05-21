Oyetola Seeks France’s Support For Nigeria’s IMO Council Bid

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has intensified Nigeria’s campaign for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, as he hosted the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Minister’s Media and Communications Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the visit highlighted the growing maritime and diplomatic relations between Nigeria and France.

Fonbaustier, accompanied by Ms. Alice Ellenbogen, Political Counsellor at the French Embassy, was in the ministry to discuss Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming World Oceans Day celebration and the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), slated to take place in Nice, France, from June 8 to 13, 2025.

Oyetola, who will be leading Nigeria’s delegation to the event on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, used the occasion to advocate for France’s support of Nigeria’s bid for a seat in Category C of the IMO Council.

He emphasized that Nigeria, as the leading maritime nation in West and Central Africa and a strategic gateway to the Gulf of Guinea, has played a critical role in enhancing maritime safety, regional security, and ocean governance.

“Securing a seat on the IMO Council would reinforce Nigeria’s contributions to international maritime regulation and sustainability,” Oyetola said, stressing that global cooperation is essential in addressing the complex challenges facing the world’s oceans.

The minister also informed the French envoy of the Federal Executive Council’s recent approval of Nigeria’s National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy.

He described the policy as a comprehensive framework designed to promote the sustainable development of Nigeria’s marine resources, drive economic growth, create jobs, and safeguard the environment.

He noted that the policy aligns with the global ocean agenda and supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 14, which aims to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources.

Highlighting Nigeria’s achievements in maritime security, Oyetola pointed to the success of the Deep Blue Project and increased inter-agency collaboration, which have resulted in the elimination of piracy incidents in the Gulf of Guinea. He said these efforts have transformed the region into a safer maritime corridor for international shipping and trade.

Discussions also focused on Nigeria’s active role in the forthcoming UNOC3 and World Oceans Day. Building on the outcomes of the previous conferences in 2017 and 2022, the third edition—co-chaired by France and Costa Rica—will convene under the theme: “Accelerating Action and Mobilising All Actors to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean.”

The Nice conference is expected to generate concrete commitments and promote science-based solutions and financing for the sustainable management of marine ecosystems.

Oyetola reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to contribute meaningfully to the conference, while pledging support for global collaboration on ocean health, maritime security, and blue economy innovation.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his leadership and for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing Nigeria at such a significant global event.

In response, Ambassador Fonbaustier commended President Tinubu’s decision to participate in the UNOC3 through Minister Oyetola’s leadership.

He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s robust engagement at the conference and welcomed stronger bilateral cooperation between both nations in marine sustainability, security, and development.

