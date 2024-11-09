Oyetola seeks collaboration of tertiary institutions to unlock ocean resources

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola yesterday harped on effective collaboration between the government, private sector and academia to create a thriving marine and blue economy that would contribute significantly to Nigeria’s sustainable development.

Oyetola, who said that marine and blue economy represents a blue gold mine of entrepreneurial opportunities for African entrepreneurs and researchers, tasked Nigerians to work together to unlock the potentials of oceans and coastal resources by creating prosperity for people, while preserving the health of the nation’s marine ecosystems for generations to come.

He made these known, while speaking at this year’s 2024 International Conference of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development Studies (I FEDS), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife.

The pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue Economy said: “Let us work together to unlock the potentials of our oceans and coastal resources, creating prosperity for our people, while preserving the health of our marine ecosystems for generations to come. The future of Nigeria is blue, and it is up to us to shape it.

“I look forward to the innovative solutions and partnerships that will emerge from this conference and beyond.”

Oyetola, who was represented by the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, noted that the future of Nigeria is blue, and that it is up to Nigerians to shape it.

The Minister who spoke on the THEME: “Advancing Entrepreneurship Education and Practice for Sustainable Development in Africa,” stressed that marine and blue economy represents a blue gold mine of entrepreneurial opportunities for African entrepreneurs and researchers.

According to him; “I stand before you, not just as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, but as a partner in our collective journey towards sustainable development and economic prosperity.”

