Oyetola Reveals Battle Against Vested Interests To End Apapa Gridlock

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has opened up on the intense struggle that led to the elimination of the decades-long Apapa gridlock — a crisis that for over 20 years crippled port operations, stifled economic activity, and damaged investor confidence in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja during an engagement with members of Study Group 4, Senior Executive Course 47 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), who were on a study tour of the ministry, Oyetola recounted the difficult process of restoring sanity to Nigeria’s busiest maritime corridor.

“The Apapa gridlock wasn’t natural — it was engineered,” Oyetola said. “There were people who built careers and empires on the dysfunction of that corridor. Breaking that cycle meant taking on forces who didn’t want change.”

The Minister described the situation he inherited upon assuming office in 2023 as one riddled with entrenched interests, corrupt syndicates, and systemic sabotage. He said that tackling the problem required not just infrastructure repair but a courageous confrontation with well-organised groups benefiting from the status quo.

“Clearing that gridlock meant going against years of collusion, corruption, and carefully cultivated disorder. We identified the patterns, unmasked the players, and took decisive action. It was gritty and risky, but it had to be done,” he stated.

Central to the success, Oyetola noted, was inter-ministerial collaboration. He revealed that in December 2023, he wrote to the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, seeking immediate rehabilitation of the collapsed port access roads. Umahi, he said, responded swiftly, initiating repairs that created the enabling environment for reforms to take effect.

He also commended the Lagos State Government for its critical support in removing illegal structures and shanties along the port routes, further enhancing accessibility and safety.

“With roads fixed, access restored, and a new digital scheduling system in place for truck movements, the Apapa gridlock didn’t just ease — it vanished,” Oyetola told the audience.

He said the transformation has delivered widespread benefits, including a 60 percent drop in haulage costs, reduced turnaround time for trucks, increased port efficiency, and renewed investor interest.

“For the first time in over two decades, trucks no longer spend weeks waiting to pick up or deliver cargo. Trade is moving. Time is being saved. Revenue is growing. The ports are alive again,” he said.

Beyond logistics, the Minister highlighted the positive socio-economic impact on local communities. He noted that Apapa residents now enjoy cleaner, quieter surroundings, and that businesses that had once shut down due to gridlock are returning.

“Too many lives were lost during those years of chaos. I am happy that we have restored hope and opened a new chapter for Apapa and for Nigeria,” he added.

However, Oyetola cautioned that sustaining the gains will require continued vigilance, policy discipline, and institutional integrity.

The NIPSS delegation, led by Brigadier General Abdulrahman Idris, praised the Minister for what they described as “bold and visionary leadership” in turning around one of Nigeria’s most intractable infrastructural challenges.

The clearing of the Apapa gridlock marks a defining achievement in Oyetola’s tenure and a powerful case study in governance driven by political will, cross-sector collaboration, and a refusal to yield to entrenched dysfunction.

