Oyetola Represents Nigeria At Blue Economy, Finance Forum In Monaco

Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, joined global leaders and dignitaries at the high-profile Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable ocean governance and climate resilience.

In a statement released on Monday, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, confirmed that the forum, hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco, was held in advance of the United Nations Oceans Conference scheduled for Nice, France.

Held at the Grimaldi Forum, the event attracted international attention, featuring key figures such as Prince William, Prince of Wales, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, among others. Hundreds of global delegates gathered to address the forum’s central theme: regenerative blue economy and sustainable ocean finance.

The event highlighted the urgency of protecting marine ecosystems, scaling funding for SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and integrating marine science into policymaking to build a resilient and sustainable ocean economy.

Minister Oyetola, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasized Nigeria’s readiness to actively engage in shaping global marine policies and innovations.

“Nigeria remains committed to the protection and sustainable management of our ocean resources,” Oyetola stated.

“We will continue to champion inclusive, science-based, and economically viable ocean solutions.”

Nigeria’s participation reflects the increasing importance of the marine and blue economy sector in the country’s economic diversification and climate adaptation strategy.

On the sidelines of the event, the Minister held strategic discussions with world leaders, experts, and institutional stakeholders to explore opportunities for: Marine conservation, Blue economy investment, Capacity development across West and Central Africa

These engagements signal Nigeria’s intent to position itself as a regional leader in sustainable ocean development, ahead of the upcoming UN Ocean Conference in Nice, where key agreements on marine protected areas are expected.

