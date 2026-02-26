Oyetola Receives New IGP Tunji Disu In Abuja, Pledges Stronger Partnership

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday received the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, in Abuja.

Oyetola congratulated Disu on his appointment, describing it as well-deserved and expressing confidence in his ability to provide effective leadership for the Nigeria Police Force.

“I warmly congratulate you on your appointment as Inspector-General of Police,” the minister said. “Your track record of professionalism and service inspires confidence that you will perform excellently in this office and further strengthen the security architecture of our country.”

In response, Disu thanked the minister for the goodwill and reaffirmed his readiness to work collaboratively with all ministries and agencies whose mandates intersect with national security and economic development.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to support strategic sectors, including the maritime domain, through intelligence-led operations and partnerships.

Discussions subsequently focused on deepening institutional collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Nigeria Police Force, with particular emphasis on strengthening coordinated operations across Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways.

Both leaders highlighted the growing strategic importance of the maritime sector to national prosperity, noting that enhanced security and surveillance are essential to protecting the waterways and other critical assets.

Oyetola described the visit as timely, stressing that inter-agency synergy is central to the Federal Government’s blue economy agenda. He affirmed the ministry’s commitment to working closely with law enforcement and security institutions to ensure that Nigeria’s waters remain safe, secure, and conducive to investment and sustainable use.

“The maritime sector holds enormous promise for economic diversification and job creation,” he stated. “To unlock its full potential, we must guarantee safety and order across our waterways through seamless cooperation among all relevant agencies.”

IGP Disu, in turn, reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s readiness to strengthen operational support for maritime security initiatives, including intelligence-led policing, patrols, and enhanced enforcement against criminal activities on the waterways.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular strategic dialogue and operational coordination mechanisms aimed at improving surveillance coverage, response capacity, and information-sharing across agencies operating within Nigeria’s marine and coastal environments.