Oyetola Reaffirms Commitment To Full Implementation Of Marine, Blue Economy Policy

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed his commitment to the full and accelerated implementation of the newly approved National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy.

Speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the 2025 Sectoral Retreat for senior officials of the Ministry and its agencies in Abuja, Oyetola called on the top management to recommit to effective leadership, inter-agency collaboration, and measurable performance outcomes.

Describing the gathering as a defining moment for reflection, realignment, and purposeful engagement, the Minister noted that the retreat is not just an administrative formality but a critical opportunity to evaluate and reposition the sector for impactful delivery in line with national expectations.

Oyetola underscored that the Marine and Blue Economy has been prioritized in the Federal Government’s economic growth agenda under the Renewed Hope framework.

He emphasized the urgent need for the Ministry’s leadership to drive the vision with discipline and commitment.

Highlighting recent milestones, the Minister cited ongoing efforts to modernize port infrastructure, implementation of the National Single Window platform, enhanced port efficiency, maritime security improvements, progress in aquaculture and fisheries, and the commencement of the long-awaited disbursement process of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

He described the recent approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council as a foundational achievement that provides a strategic framework for long-term sectoral transformation.

With focus now on implementation, Oyetola stressed that the Ministry and its agencies must internalize the policy’s strategic priorities and translate them into actionable programmes.

He called for disciplined execution driven by enhanced coordination, technology adoption, transparency, environmental stewardship, and institutional accountability.

He further urged all agencies to treat the Performance Bonds signed during the retreat not as symbolic gestures but as firm commitments to deliver concrete, time-bound results that boost GDP, create jobs, increase port throughput, improve regulatory compliance, and enhance revenue generation.

The Minister also reiterated Nigeria’s ongoing bid for a Category C seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, describing it as a strategic national priority.

He noted that while the Ministry will lead diplomatic engagements, all agencies must actively contribute to projecting Nigeria’s capacity and readiness to take a leadership role in global maritime affairs.

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, echoed the Minister’s call for decisive action.

He noted that the Ministry stands at a pivotal point in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda and commended Oyetola’s visionary leadership.

Oloruntola highlighted the approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy as a major milestone, while stressing that the focus must now shift to delivering measurable outcomes.

He said the retreat provides a vital platform for identifying execution barriers, enhancing inter-agency synergy, and defining strategic steps to position the sector as a key driver of national development.

He pointed out that a key component of the retreat would be the signing of Performance Bonds by Heads of Agencies, tied to clearly defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

This, he said, reflects the Ministry’s collective commitment to accountability, results, and service excellence.

Oloruntola commended the Heads of Agencies for embracing this new era of responsibility and for their resolve to cascade these commitments throughout their organizations.

He also stressed the importance of close collaboration between agency leadership and the Ministry’s management team, noting that while the Minister provides strategic direction, senior management must ensure its execution through discipline and coordination.

Oloruntola concluded by appreciating the Minister’s leadership and acknowledging the support of the National Assembly Committees overseeing the sector, including the Senate Committee on Marine Transport chaired by Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun, and the House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education, and Administration, led by Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

