Oyetola Promises Ministry’s Support To MOWCA

…says regional bank is key to maritime industry

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboye Oyetola, said that the Ministry would continue to support the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) in its activities that would add value to maritime industry.

According to a statement signed by Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Press and Public Relations, yetola made the promise during a courtesy visit by the Secretary General of MOWCA, Paul Adalikwu, in Abuja.

The Minister noted that issues bothering the Maritime industry would soon be addressed and past actions would be reviewed to activate the issue of the Regional Bank coming on board.

Speaking on the issue of regional Bank, the Minister pointed out that regional bank is an important instrument in the maritime sector.

Furthermore, Oyetola who commended the role played by the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB) for supporting the maritime sector, stressed the need for maritime industry to come with their own initiative and ensure that all the participating members contributed their own quota as it concerns financial transaction.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Paul Adalikwu, noted that the organization was founded in 1975 and its 50th anniversary would come up in 2025.

He stated that, “Upon assumption of office, the organisation was in a very bad shape with a cash balance of $11,000 in an international organization of this nature and there was an outstanding salary of six months.’’

Adalikwu also explained that since the inception of the organization, there had never been any Nigerian staff even at the clerical level but he made sure to bring in four Nigerian staff in the employment of the regional organization.

He said that Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has provided an office building but needs to be furnished, or more suitable premises provided, adding that in conjunction with International Maritime Organisation (IMO), there will be an organised Regional Workshop on Safety of Inland Waterways and Passengers Ferries, in Libreville Gabon, by the second quarter of 2024 and inviting Nigeria’s relevant maritime agencies to attend.