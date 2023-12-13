Oyetola Presents N10.9bn 2024 Budget To N’Assembly

…Commits To Modernise & Rehabilitate PortsThe Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented a N10.9 billion, 2024 budget for his Ministry to the joint Committees of the Senate on Marine Transport and the House of Representatives Committees on Ports and Harbour, Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Inland Waterways and Shipping services.

While making the presentation, Oyetola stated that the proposed budget was to enable the newly created Ministry to perform its prime role of oversight and monitoring of the implementation of government policies across agencies under its purview.

“You are aware that the 2024 budget is for economic growth, therefore, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and its Agencies under the 2024 budget seek to consider and sustain the achievements and performances recorded in the past years,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry would give priority attention to ports’ infrastructural development by way of modernization of the Apapa and Tin Can ports that are dilapidated and have almost reached the end of life, while also having plans to rehabilitate the Eastern ports and equally dredging the inland and coastal waterways.

Oyetola urged the Committees to appropriate needed funds as proposed in the budget of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the National Inland Waterways to facilitate the projects.

On the need for rehabilitation of the ports, the Minister stated that as part of the 2006 Act, enabling concession of the ports, the Federal Government still retained ownership of the ports and that it behoved on them as landlords to continually ensure that the ports were best maintained and kept in optimal state to enable usage and interest from the concessionaires.

Other areas of focus, according to the Minister include maritime administration, building human capacity while also harping on an effective technical and economic regulation that would all ultimately ensure the strengthening of the Blue Economy in Nigeria.

Presenting the Ministry’s budget alongside those of the Agencies supervised by the Ministry namely Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron and Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Oyetola informed the Committee that the NPA, NIMASA and NSC are fully self-funding and also make reasonable remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF/TSA).

He told the Committee that the MAN, Oron, NIWA and the CRFFN derive their funding from the Federal Government’s budget and internally generated revenue, notifying the Committee of the CRFFN’s appropriation for 2023 which was erroneously removed and requested for the matter to be revisited.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Sanni, assured the Minister of the Committee’s commitment to giving the necessary support needed by the maritime sector to perform optimally.

He said that giving the sector the needed support would translate to boosting remittances to the federation account and the overall gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.

Contributions from different Committee members reflected their expectations of the new Ministry with an emphasis on attracting more ships that call on the country’s ports by way of draught level and seamless port clearance such as cargo scanners amongst others.

Members of the joint Committee also shared unanimous views to support the Ministry on its drive to initiate the coastal guards, facilitate release of cabotage funds to aid indigenous shipping lines and others.