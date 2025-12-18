Oyetola Presents Bakassi Deep Seaport Certificate Of Compliance To Otu

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented the Certificate of Compliance for the Bakassi Deep Seaport to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, during a courtesy visit by the governor to the minister’s office in Abuja.

Presenting the certificate, Oyetola described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as a strategic national asset that aligns squarely with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in repositioning Nigeria as a competitive maritime and logistics hub.

According to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Bolaji Akinola, Oyetola assured that the Federal Government would continue to support Cross River State to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

The minister lauded Governor Otu’s commitment and the pace at which the state government has driven the project.

“This project has the capacity to significantly boost livelihoods, create jobs and expand economic opportunities not only for Cross River State but for Nigeria as a whole,” Oyetola said.

He added that the Federal Government remains committed to sustained collaboration with the Cross River State Government and private sector partners to bring the deep seaport project to fruition.

The presentation of the certificate followed the recent approval of the Bakassi Deep Seaport by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

In his remarks after receiving the certificate, Governor Otu commended the Federal Government for its support, describing the moment as historic and a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to unlock the full potential of the marine and blue economy.

He stressed that Cross River State is strategically positioned to play a leading role in Nigeria’s maritime development, drawing comparisons with countries such as Brazil and other coastal nations with strong maritime economies.

“Receiving this certificate is a significant boost that brings balance and momentum to our pursuit. I am confident that with the professionalism, diligence and commitment of the ministry and private sector players, we are firmly on track with the deep seaport project,” Otu said.

The governor also applauded President Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and for appointing Oyetola as minister, describing both decisions as timely and critical to the growth of the sector.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Jobson Ewalefoh, described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as a game-changer for Nigeria’s maritime and logistics ecosystem.

He said the project would serve as a new maritime gateway for the country’s North-Central and North-East regions while positioning Nigeria as a major logistics hub for West and Central Africa.