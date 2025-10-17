Oyetola Pledges Full Support For UNILORIN’s Blue Economy Centre

…As CMLI honours him, Gov. AbdulRazaq

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, has pledged the full support of his Ministry for the construction and development of the proposed ₦250 million Adegboyega Oyetola Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy Complex at the University of Ilorin.

Oyetola made this announcement while delivering a lecture titled “The Nexus Between the Blue Economy and Higher Education for Sustainable Development in Nigeria” at the Maiden Distinguished Personality Lecture organised by the Centre for Advancement (CfA), University of Ilorin, held at the University’s Main Auditorium.

The Minister commended the University for its foresight in establishing the Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy (CBRE), describing it as a visionary initiative that aligns academic research with Nigeria’s national sustainable development objectives.

“The blue economy holds vast potential for Nigeria’s economic growth, food security, and job creation,” Oyetola said, “Higher education institutions must play a central role in driving this transformation through research, innovation, and capacity building.

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy will take up the full responsibility for the construction of the Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy Complex here at the University of Ilorin.”

He added that his Ministry is collaborating with other agencies and stakeholders to unlock Nigeria’s marine and ocean resources through sustainable policies and institutional partnerships.

According to him, ongoing programmes such as deep-sea port development, maritime infrastructure enhancement, aquaculture expansion, and marine ecosystem management are geared towards fostering a resilient and innovative blue economy with universities as key partners.

Oyetola further noted that the Ministry is creating platforms to encourage youth participation in the blue economy through training, innovation hubs, and digital marine technology incubation centres.

He emphasised that empowering young Nigerians with the right skills and research opportunities will accelerate job creation, reduce poverty, and promote inclusive economic growth.

He also assured the University that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy will work hand-in-hand with relevant ministries, agencies, and international development partners to ensure that the new Blue and Regenerative Economy Centre becomes a model for policy-driven research and innovation in Africa.

“This project,” he said, “will stand as a testament to the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose Renewed Hope Agenda underscores sustainability, innovation, and prosperity for all Nigerians.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director of the Centre for Advancement, Prof. Waheed Babatunde Yahya, said the Distinguished Personality Lecture was conceived to honour visionary leaders whose contributions to national growth and institutional development have been exceptional.

He explained that the ₦250 million 2025 Iconic Project of the Centre, the Adegboyega Oyetola Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy Complex, was designed to foster interdisciplinary research, innovation, and policy engagement in marine resource management and sustainability.

Presenting the project overview, the Director of Academic Planning, Prof. Abdrasheed Adeoye, described the proposed Blue Economy Complex as a landmark investment that would strengthen collaboration between the University and the Ministry while promoting Nigeria’s global competitiveness in sustainable development.

In her remarks, the Ag. Director of the Centre for Management and Leadership, Ilorin (CMLI), Dr (Mrs) Adeola Amina Odebode, commended the Honourable Minister for his pledge and his continued partnership with the University.

She noted that the collaboration between the CfA and CMLI embodies UNILORIN’s mission of promoting leadership excellence alongside sustainable innovation.

Why the award, Dr Odebode disclosed that the day is more than an intellectual gathering; it is a celebration of character, leadership, and legacy, adding that the CMLI vision is to raise, recognise, and reinforce leaders who govern not merely by position but by principle, and also govern not by authority but by moral influence.

“It is often said that greatness is not achieved by standing above others but by lifting others higher. This is why CMLI has instituted a system of leadership recognition that goes beyond ceremony. A system deeply rooted in merit, integrity, and national service,” she added.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, the Honourable Commissioner congratulated the University for hosting the epoch-making event and commended its management for aligning academic research with national and state development priorities.

“The theme of this lecture is both timely and crucial,” the Governor said. “The Blue Economy offers immense opportunities for Nigeria’s growth, food security, and job creation. I commend this great institution — the Better by Far University — for its dedication to sustainable development and leadership excellence. The Kwara State Government remains ready to collaborate with the University and other stakeholders in this noble pursuit.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for establishing the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, describing it as a bold and visionary step towards national transformation and environmental sustainability. He expressed profound gratitude to His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola for his commitment to education and for pledging full support for the Blue Economy Centre.

Prof. Egbewole also commended the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his unwavering support to the University, and lauded the leadership of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, the Principal Officers, Deans, Heads of Departments, and all academic and administrative staff for their unity and dedication to the University’s continuous progress.

He particularly praised the Centre for Advancement for organising the historic event and for its innovative efforts in linking academia with national development needs.

The Vice Chancellor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge research, innovation, and leadership development that will further consolidate the University’s “Better by Far” reputation globally.

Prof. Egbewole further urged all stakeholders to support the University’s developmental initiatives, stressing that education, when backed by visionary leadership and practical collaboration, remains the surest pathway to national prosperity.

He assured the Honourable Minister that the University of Ilorin will justify the confidence reposed in it by ensuring that the proposed Blue and Regenerative Economy Centre becomes a beacon of knowledge, innovation, and sustainable progress.

In his brief remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University Governing Council commended the Minister’s foresight and the University’s commitment to national development through research and innovation. He affirmed that the Council would continue to provide strategic support for initiatives that promote sustainability, creativity, and global competitiveness.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Prof. T. K. Ajiboye, thanked the Vice Chancellor for his leadership and described the success of the event as a reflection of the University’s collective commitment to excellence.

The highlight of the colourful ceremony was the presentation of awards to the two honourees — His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola and His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq — by the Centre for Management and Leadership, Ilorin (CMLI). Both dignitaries were conferred with the Honorary Fellowship of the Centre in recognition of their exceptional leadership, administrative excellence, and enduring contributions to national development.

The event also featured captivating performances by the Ashantee Ewi Group, whose poetic renditions celebrated the University’s heritage, achievements, and commitment to national progress.

The well-attended ceremony drew royal fathers, top government officials, the DVCs, Registrar, Bursar, University Librarian, Deans, Heads of Departments, academic and administrative staff, as well as industry experts and students of the University.

The programme concluded with a standing ovation as the audience applauded the Minister’s announcement to fund the Adegboyega Oyetola Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy Complex, a legacy project that will further strengthen the partnership between the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the University of Ilorin, while advancing Nigeria’s sustainable development goals.