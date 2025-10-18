Oyetola Pledges Full Support For Unilorin’s Blue Economy Centre

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has pledged the full support of his Ministry for the construction and development of the proposed ₦250 million Adegboyega Oyetola Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy Complex at the University of Ilorin.

Oyetola announced this while delivering a lecture titled “The Nexus Between the Blue Economy and Higher Education for Sustainable Development in Nigeria” at the maiden Distinguished Personality Lecture organised by the Centre for Advancement (CfA), University of Ilorin, held at the university’s main auditorium.

The Minister commended the University for its foresight in establishing the Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy (CBRE), describing it as a visionary initiative that aligns academic research with Nigeria’s national sustainable development objectives.

“The blue economy holds vast potential for Nigeria’s economic growth, food security, and job creation. Higher education institutions must play a central role in driving this transformation through research, innovation, and capacity building.

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy will take up the full responsibility for the construction of the Centre for Blue and Regenerative Economy Complex here at the University of Ilorin,” he said.

He added that the Ministry is collaborating with other agencies and stake-holders to unlock Nigeria’s marine and ocean resources through sustainable policies and institutional partnerships.

According to him, ongoing programmes such as deep-sea port development, maritime infrastructure enhancement, aquaculture expansion, and marine ecosystem management are geared towards fostering a resilient and innovative blue economy with universities as key partners.