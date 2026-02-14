Oyetola, Oyebamiji Lead Osun APC To Endorse Tinubu For 2nd Term

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 off-cycle election, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, on Saturday led party faithful in endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The rally, held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, also witnessed the formal reception of five federal lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside thousands of their supporters.

The reception ceremony was organised by the National Working Committee of the APC in collaboration with the party leadership in Osun State.

Those who defected include Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East Senatorial District), Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central Senatorial District), Hon. Wole Oke (Ijesa North Federal Constituency), Hon. Omirin Olusanya (Ijesa North Federal Constituency), and Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife Federal Constituency).

Speaking at the event, Oyetola, who also serves as Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, said President Tinubu’s economic reforms were already yielding measurable results and called for consolidation in 2027.

According to him, the President has attracted over $50 billion in new investment commitments into Nigeria, reflecting renewed global confidence, while major infrastructure projects — including the Ibadan–Oshogbo road — are ongoing across the country.

“The difference between rhetoric and results is evident at the federal level under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When he assumed office, Nigeria’s economy stood at the brink. Bold decisions were required, and bold decisions were made. Today, those reforms are yielding results,” he said.

Oyetola listed improvements in foreign exchange stability, reduction in fuel importation through strengthened local refining capacity, and enhanced fiscal capacity for states through increased allocations.

He added that the national minimum wage now stands at N70,000, over 200,000 students have accessed higher education loans, and nano businesses have received federal support.

He further noted that local government autonomy has been strengthened, security efforts intensified nationwide, and several indigenes of Osun State have been appointed to key federal positions.

“These are measurable achievements. The Renewed Hope Agenda is laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s rebirth.

“That is why we proudly and confidently endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027 to consolidate these gains and secure lasting prosperity,” he added.

Also speaking, Oyebamiji described the President’s economic reforms and strategic policy decisions as courageous steps that have helped rescue states from unsustainable debt burdens and placed them on a path of fiscal stability.

“Nigeria is witnessing bold and transformative leadership at the centre. These reforms, though demanding, are laying a solid foundation for long-term prosperity, empowering subnational governments to plan, invest and grow sustainably.

This forward-thinking leadership aligns with our progressive ideals, and it is the same commitment we promise the people of Osun beginning from November 2026,” he said.

He called for unity within the party ahead of the 2026 governorship and 2027 general elections.

“As we look toward the 2026 and 2027 elections, unity within our ranks is non-negotiable. The progressive family in Osun must stand as one — leaders, youths, men and women — all working together to return our state to a path of growth, accountability and inclusive development,” he urged.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Senator Fadahunsi assured party members that they would mobilise support to secure victory for the APC in the forthcoming elections.

“We are proud to join the Progressives. By August 8, 2026, we will work to ensure the election of Asiwaju Oyebamiji as governor, and in February 2027, the re-election of President Tinubu,” he assured.