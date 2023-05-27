Oyetola Our Leader In Osun; Aregbesola, Omisore National Leaders–Members

Stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ijesaland have reiterated their support for the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the leader of the party in Osun State.

This is even as they acknowledged that a former Minister of the Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, are leaders of the party at the national level.

Addressing newsmen in Ilesa on Friday, a chieftain, Mr. Johnson Ajilore, who spoke on behalf of other leaders said the former governor enjoyed the privilege by the provision of the party’s constitution.

He added that the party leadership in Ijesa-South Federal Constituency has endorsed the “Reposition- ing Committee”, set up by the former governor to put the party back on the path of glory and believe that those in the committee has the capacity and integrity to discharge the responsibility bestowed on them.