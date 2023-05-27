New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oyetola Our Leader…

Oyetola Our Leader In Osun; Aregbesola, Omisore National Leaders–Members

Stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ijesaland have reiterated their support for the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the leader of the party in Osun State.

This is even as they acknowledged that a former Minister of the Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, are leaders of the party at the national level.

Addressing newsmen in Ilesa on Friday, a chieftain, Mr. Johnson Ajilore, who spoke on behalf of other leaders said the former governor enjoyed the privilege by the provision of the party’s constitution.

He added that the party leadership in Ijesa-South Federal Constituency has endorsed the “Reposition- ing Committee”, set up by the former governor to put the party back on the path of glory and believe that those in the committee has the capacity and integrity to discharge the responsibility bestowed on them.

Read Previous

South African Tourism Minister : Africa Set For Take-off After Covid-19
Read Next

Nass Leadership Tussle Gets Tougher; Kalu, Yari, Izunaso Not Backing Down

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023