Oyetola Orders NIMASA To Begin CVFF Disbursement Process

In a move to reshape Nigeria’s maritime landscape, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to commence the process that will lead to the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

A statement signed in Abuja yesterday by Bolaji Akinola, Media & Communications Adviser to the Minister Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, this directive marks a significant shift from over two decades of administrative stagnation and ushers in a new era of strategic repositioning of Nigeria’s indigenous shipping. Part of the statement reads:

“The CVFF, established under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act of 2003, was designed to empower Nigerian shipping companies through access to structured financing for vessel acquisition. “However, successive administrations failed to operationalize the fund— until now.

“Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, and the determined stewardship of Minister Oyetola, the Federal Government has signaled a deliberate course correction.”

