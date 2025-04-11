Oyetola Mourns APC’s Admin Director, Adeniji, Extols Virtues

Share

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Director of Administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), AbdulRauf Adeniji.

In a condolence message issued by his Adviser on Media and Communication, Bolaji Akinola, in Lagos, Oyetola extolled the virtues of the late Adeniji, describing him as a seasoned administrator and a loyal, committed party chieftain.

“The late Adeniji was a true progressive, an upright, loyal, and committed party stalwart who served the APC and the people of Ife Central Local Government with unmatched dedication and sincerity,” Oyetola said.

He noted that Adeniji, who held a PhD in Public Administration, previously served as an Assistant Registrar at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to the Minister, Adeniji’s transition into politics saw him elected Chairman of Ife Central Local Government Area, where he championed inclusive governance and earned the respect of his constituents.

Reflecting on his years of public service, Oyetola highlighted Adeniji’s humility, competence, and strong administrative acumen.

“This is a tragic and painful loss, not only to his immediate family but also to our party, our state, and the nation at large,” Oyetola said.

“Dr. Adeniji was a brilliant mind, a bridge builder, and a grassroots mobiliser whose contributions to governance and party administration will never be forgotten. His death in such a cruel and unfortunate manner is heartbreaking.”

He offered heartfelt condolences to Adeniji’s family, the APC community, and the people of Ife, praying that God forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal rest.

He also prayed for strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

