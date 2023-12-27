Oyetola Mourns Akeredolu, Commiserates With Ondo People

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commiserated with the people of Ondo State, over the passing of their Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

He also sympathised with the immediate family of the late Akeredolu, describing his death as a great loss to Ondo State in general, the entire family in particular.

A statement from the Minister’s media office, signed by Ismail Omipidan, described the late Akeredolu as a devout Christian, a foremost lawyer and politician who served the people of Ondo diligently and selflessly.

Oyetola, who was the Chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of Ondo APC National Campaign Council for the re-election of Akeredolu, noted that “We saw the Ore bridge built by him and several other roads.

“The Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ore, and the Deep Sea Port were some of Akeredolu’s projects that were meant to secure the future for generations yet unborn in Ondo State.

“I received with great shock the passing of my late brother and colleague, Governor Akeredolu. We can’t question God. But I want the family especially to be consoled by the fact that he lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“His death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family and the people of Ondo State and the APC family in Nigeria. The Lord will comfort the family and the people of Ondo State.

“My deep condolences go to the entire APC family in Nigeria. I pray God grant him eternal rest and give us all the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”