Oyetola makes push for IMO seat in London

Nigeria intensified its final round of diplomacy ahead of next week’s crucial election into Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, delivered a persuasive appeal to delegates at a well-attended lunch reception on Thursday at the IMO headquarters in London.

According to a statement signed yesterday by Dr Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, the event, which drew representatives from more than 150 countries, formed a major pillar of Nigeria’s last outreach efforts before the Council election scheduled for Friday, 28 November 2025.

Addressing ambassadors, Alternate Permanent Representatives and maritime policy-makers, Oyetola said Nigeria was not just a contender but a country whose actions in maritime security, environmental responsibility and blue-economy reforms had directly advanced global seaborne trade.

He stressed that Nigeria’s candidature rests on tangible achievements rather than promises, noting that the country has demonstrated consistent leadership in improving safety across the Gulf of Guinea.

Part of the statement reads: “Dr Oyetola highlighted the transformation of the region from a highrisk zone to a maritime corridor experiencing unprecedented stability.

He reaffirmed that Nigeria has recorded zero piracy incidents within its waters over the past four years, citing data from the International Maritime Bureau. “According to him, regional cooperation and Nigeria’s Deep Blue Project have played decisive roles in curbing maritime crime, thereby safeguarding international shipping and reinforcing confidence among seafarers, insurers, and investors.

“The minister assured IMO member states that Nigeria’s policies remain firmly aligned with the Organisation’s long-term priorities.

Through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, he explained, Nigeria is deepening reforms aimed at improving port efficiency, promoting sustainable ocean-based industries, and protecting its marine environment.

He noted that the country’s bid for Council membership seeks to strengthen partnerships rather than prestige, emphasising shared responsibility in preserving global maritime order.