Oyetola Makes Final Diplomatic Push For Nigeria’s IMO Council Seat In London

Nigeria intensified its final round of diplomacy ahead of next week’s crucial election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, delivered a persuasive appeal to delegates at a well-attended lunch reception on Thursday at the IMO headquarters in London.

According to a statement signed on Friday by Dr Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, the event, which drew representatives from more than 150 countries, formed a major pillar of Nigeria’s last outreach efforts before the Council election scheduled for Friday, 28 November 2025.

Addressing ambassadors, Alternate Permanent Representatives and maritime policy-makers, Oyetola said Nigeria was not just a contender but as a country whose actions in maritime security, environmental responsibility, and blue-economy reforms had directly advanced global seaborne trade.

He stressed that Nigeria’s candidature rests on tangible achievements rather than promises, noting that the country has demonstrated consistent leadership in improving safety across the Gulf of Guinea.

Part of the statement reads: “Dr Oyetola highlighted the transformation of the region from a high-risk zone to a maritime corridor experiencing unprecedented stability. He reaffirmed that Nigeria has recorded zero piracy incidents within its waters over the past four years, citing data from the International Maritime Bureau.

“According to him, regional cooperation and Nigeria’s Deep Blue Project have played decisive roles in curbing maritime crime, thereby safeguarding international shipping and reinforcing confidence among seafarers, insurers, and investors.

“The minister assured IMO member states that Nigeria’s policies remain firmly aligned with the Organisation’s long-term priorities. Through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, he explained, Nigeria is deepening reforms aimed at improving port efficiency, promoting sustainable ocean-based industries, and protecting its marine environment.

He noted that the country’s bid for Council membership seeks to strengthen partnerships rather than prestige, emphasising shared responsibility in preserving global maritime order.

In his appeal for support, Oyetola invited countries to lend Nigeria their “trust, friendship, and votes,” stressing that the nation stands ready to contribute constructively to the Council’s work across safety, security, environmental stewardship and maritime development.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to a future where all coastal and seafaring nations, regardless of size, benefit from secure oceans and open trade routes.

The Minister also expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with member states recently affected by severe hurricanes and other natural disasters in the Caribbean and the Philippines.

He conveyed heartfelt sympathy, reminding delegates that global maritime cooperation must be underpinned by compassion and unity, especially in moments of national grief.

Oyetola also thanked the delegates, the IMO Secretariat, regional organisations, and industry stakeholders for their continued dialogue and collaboration, noting that their presence at the reception affirmed the spirit of collective purpose that defines the IMO.

“The seas unite us far more than they divide us,” he added.

As Nigeria enters the decisive final phase of its campaign, the country is enjoying broad goodwill among the international maritime community, raising expectations ahead of next Friday’s vote.