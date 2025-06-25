Oyetola Launches NIMASA’s Maritime Labour E-Platform

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has launched the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s maritime labour e-platform.

The minister said on Wednesday during the celebration of the Day of the seafarers in Port Harcourt that the launch was more than just a portal, noting that it was a bold step toward digital governance, improved service delivery and industry-wide innovation.

The platform offers real-time data access, enhances regulatory compliance, and creates a centralized system for labour administration.

Oyetola commended NIMASA for the forward-looking initiative, which aligns perfectly with the ministry’s vision of ease of doing business, global competitiveness and human capital development in the blue economy.

He said: “To all stakeholders, I encourage you to embrace this platform and make full use of its capabilities. With this, I hereby declare the NIMASA Maritime Labour E-Platform officially launched.”

Meanwhile, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola said in his welcome address at the 2025 celebration of the Day of the seafarers that this year theme: “My Harassment-Free Ship” was p apt, saying it was a call to action to ensure that seafarers were feel safe.

He said: “It must therefore reflect the highest standards of dignity and professionalism fostering zero tolerance for harassment. NIMASA must therefore continue to play its part in ensuring that Nigeria contributes effectively to regulations affecting seafarers.

“We remain the highest contributor of Seafarers in Africa. Our men and women sail on vessels in our domestic waters and also globally. This will continue to grow through the Nigerian Seafarers Development Program (NSDP) and the effort of our maritime training institutions.

“At the recently concluded 113th session of the International Labour Conference held in Geneva, seven amendments to the MLC 2006 code addressing a broad range of issues affecting seafarers, including the recognition of seafarers as key workers, improved protection against ship board violence and harassment, enhanced access to shore leave and repatriation and updated medical and occupational safety standards were approved by an overwhelming majority.”

Mobereola called on shipowners, operators and crewing agencies to begin to review their operational manuals to align with these amendments ahead of the expected entry into force in December 2027.

He explained that Nigerian seafarers must be able to report grievances without fear of retaliation, while also ensuring protection against vexations or malicious complaints.

