Oyetola Lauds FG’s Marine Policy To Unlock Coastal Resources

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, has hailed the Federal Government’s approval of Nigeria’s first-ever National Marine and Blue Economy Policy, describing it as a historic milestone and a strategic move toward sustainable prosperity.

The landmark policy, approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), is expected to serve as a comprehensive roadmap for developing Nigeria’s marine and blue economy over the next decade, unlocking the full potential of the country’s vast marine and aquatic resources.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Media and Communications Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, the minister described the approval as “timely and transformative,” noting that the policy aligns environmental stewardship with inclusive economic growth.

“This is a defining moment for our nation,” Oyetola said.

“The FEC’s endorsement of this visionary policy signals a new dawn for Nigeria’s engagement with its marine and aquatic resources. It is not just a policy document; it is a bold declaration of intent.”

He noted that Nigeria’s coastal and marine assets—including its 853-kilometre coastline and extensive inland waterways—have remained underutilized for decades.

The newly approved policy, he explained, offers clear pathways for translating those resources into engines of economic diversification, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

According to Oyetola, the policy was developed through a rigorous and inclusive process involving extensive consultations with stakeholders from across the country.

“This is not a top-down document,” he said. “It is the outcome of patient dialogue, expert input, and stakeholder consensus. That is why we are confident in its impact.”

The policy is designed to be a “living document”—adaptable over time and responsive to global innovations, local realities, and sectoral dynamics.

It includes a built-in monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress and ensure accountability throughout its 10-year implementation timeline.

“We now have a policy that speaks to our aspirations and gives us the tools to achieve them,” the minister added.

“From maritime trade and aquaculture to blue tourism and clean ocean energy, this policy presents clear, actionable guidelines for both public and private sector actors.”

Oyetola reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to lead the policy’s implementation phase with transparency and diligence, ensuring measurable results that benefit Nigerians and safeguard the country’s marine ecosystems for future generations.

