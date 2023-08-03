Oyetola, Lalong, Bagudu, Matawalle, 14 Others Make Tinubu’s 2nd Ministerial List

…As President seeks Senate’s expeditious confirmation

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, forwarded additional nineteen ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The fresh ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation, are Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo from Kano State, Dr Bosun Tijani from Ogun State, Dr Maryam Shetty from Kano State, Isiak Salako and Tunji Alausa (from Lagos State).

Others are Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu (from Kebbi State) Adegboyega Oyetola ( from Osun State) Atiku Bagudu( from Kebbi State), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara State), Ibrahim Geidam ( from Yobe State), Simon Lalong (from Plateau State), Lola Ade John and Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (from Kogi State).

Also on the list are Prof Tahir Mamman ( from Adamawa State), Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (from Niger State), Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu (from Gombe State), Senator Heineken Lokpobori (from Bayelsa State),

Uba Maigari Ahmadu (from Taraba State), and Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (from FCT).

President Tinubu, in his letter, which was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, appealed to the lawmakers to ensure expeditious screening and confirmation of the nominee.

Senate had earlier completed the screening of the first batch of twenty-eight ministerial nominees President Tinubu forwarded to the Chamber last week Thursday.