Oyetola Intensifies Door-To-Door Campaign For Nigeria’s IMO Council Bid

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has intensified Nigeria’s diplomatic campaign to secure a seat in Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the minister formally launched Nigeria’s campaign at the IMO Headquarters in London on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Since then, he has embarked on high-level bilateral engagements with representatives of key maritime nations.

Countries already engaged include Greece, Spain, Oman, Bangladesh, Namibia, Mexico, and Italy, among others, as Oyetola adopts what has been described as “door-to-door diplomacy” to galvanize international support ahead of the crucial election.

“Nigeria is not just seeking a seat; we are offering partnership, commitment, and leadership,” the minister said. “We come to the IMO table with a strong track record in maritime security, a vast coastline brimming with potential, and a renewed national agenda anchored on collaboration and sustainability.”

Oyetola also delivered personal messages of goodwill from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reinforcing Nigeria’s seriousness and unity of purpose in the campaign.

A cornerstone of Nigeria’s campaign is its recent achievement in maritime security particularly the eradication of piracy in its territorial waters and significant reductions in the Gulf of Guinea.

“For three consecutive years, Nigeria has recorded zero incidents of piracy in its waters,” the minister stated. “This feat is largely attributed to the deployment of the Deep Blue security architecture and improved regional cooperation. Security is the bedrock of maritime prosperity. Our success shows what’s possible when nations act boldly and in concert.”

In addition to security, Oyetola has highlighted Nigeria’s readiness to deepen maritime partnerships in areas such as shipbuilding and repair, port modernization, green shipping corridors, and intra-African maritime trade.

“Nigeria is ready to work with IMO Member States to strengthen the pillars of global maritime growth. Our goal is to build enduring bridges of cooperation that will outlast election cycles and deliver impact for future generations,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the IMO’s core values of safety, security, and environmental sustainability, adding, “A vote for Nigeria is a vote for a more inclusive, cooperative, and resilient global maritime future.”

This campaign builds on diplomatic efforts initiated at the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, where Oyetola met with leaders of various island nations to seek support for Nigeria’s IMO Council bid.

Category C of the IMO Council is reserved for countries with special interests in maritime transport or whose election ensures regional balance in global maritime governance. Nigeria’s inclusion would strengthen Africa’s voice and influence in shaping international shipping policy.