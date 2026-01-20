Oyetola Inaugurates Nigerian Shippers’ Board

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday inaugurated the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Governing Board. According to him, President Bola Tinubu approved the board to strengthen institutional governance and accountability in the sector.

The minister said the ministry is implementing reforms to reposition the sector as a major driver of economic growth. Oyetola’s members of the board to provide strategic direction, policy guidance, and vigilant oversight in line with statutory provisions and government policies.

He urged the members to work harmoniously with the management of the Council, uphold professionalism, and ensure that every meeting and decision delivers measurable outcomes in trade facilitation, cost reduction, and sectoral competitiveness. The board is headed by ex-Katsina Syte Governor Ibrahim Shema.

The Council is the designated Port Economic Regulator responsible for promoting efficiency, transparency, competitiveness, and fairness in port operations and service delivery, while protecting the interests of shippers and improving Nigeria’s maritime trade environment.