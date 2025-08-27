Oyetola Hails Dantsoho’s Election As IAPH Vice President

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on his election as Vice President of the International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

Oyetola, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr Bolaji Akinola, described the election as a testament to Dr Dantsoho’s outstanding leadership and a global recognition of Nigeria’s growing influence in maritime affairs.

He noted that the development was a direct reflection of the significant strides made under the Federal Government’s port modernisation programme.

“This election is a recognition of the ongoing reforms to reposition Nigerian ports and the blue economy drive of the Federal Government,” Minister Oyetola stated. “It validates our commitment to creating a more efficient, secure, and competitive maritime environment, which is a key component of our national economic strategy.”

The Minister highlighted that the government’s ongoing port modernisation initiative is a comprehensive programme designed to overhaul port infrastructure, embrace cutting-edge technology, and streamline operational processes. The goal is to elevate Nigerian ports to international standards and position the country as a leading maritime hub in Africa.

The International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH) is a respected global organisation that serves as a consultative body to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and other UN agencies.

It unites over 300 ports and port-related businesses from 90 countries, playing a crucial role in shaping international port policy, promoting sustainable development, and fostering collaboration on pressing industry challenges.

Oyetola emphasised that Dantsoho’s role within such an influential body will be instrumental in advancing Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.

He expressed confidence that Dantsoho’s wealth of experience will enable him to make impactful contributions to the IAPH and, in doing so, further elevate Nigeria’s voice in global maritime policy debates and foster deeper international collaboration.