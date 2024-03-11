Oyetola Greets Osun Muslims As Ramadan Commences

…appeals to wealthy individuals to reach out to the less privileged

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Osun State and around the world as they commence the 1445 AH Ramadan fasting, praying Allah to grant every fasting Muslim the guidance to navigate through the Holy month.

He also urged Muslims and Nigerians in general to seize the opportunity of the Holy month to intensify prayers for the continued peace, progress and development of Osun in particular and Nigeria in general.

Oyetola equally charged wealthy individuals in the society to reach out to the less privileged in the Holy month.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, on Monday, Oyetola who described the month of Ramadan as a period of spiritual uplifting and complete devotion to Allah, encouraged Muslims to take advantage of the Holy month to strengthen their commitment to the service of Allah and humanity.

“I congratulate the Muslim faithful in Osun and around the globe for witnessing yet another blessed month of Ramadan. We thank Allah who has made this possible.

“As we all know, Ramadan is a period of spiritual uplift and complete devotion to Almighty Allah. We must, therefore, take advantage of this Holy month to strengthen our commitment to the service of Allah and humanity.

“We must also endeavour to increase our acts of kindness and generosity by showing love and extending hands of support to the poor and the needy, as it was the usual practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“I pray to Allah to accept all our acts of worship in this blessed month and reward us all abundantly,” Oyetola added.