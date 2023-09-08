Oyetola Flays Foreign Dominance Of Nation’s Fishing Industry

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has frowned at the continued dominance of foreigners in the fishing sector of Nigeria’s economy. The minister made this known during a working visit to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in Lagos this week.

He said that the sad development had robbed the country of the opportunity of making fortunes out of the fishing sector, which would have earned Nigeria the scarce foreign exchange. Oyetola, who toured the NI- MASA facilities to have first- hand information on the activities of the agency, lamented that despite the huge potential in the fishing sector, Nigeria was still being regarded as a net importer of fish.

He, however, vowed to reverse the trend. He said: “According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the fisheries sector contributed 1.09 per cent of the country’s total GDP in the year 2020 and 0.9 per cent in the Q3 of 2021. “We are regarded as a net importer of fishery products. But we are determined to change the narrative by putting in place measures to make Nigeria a major player in that regard.”

He stated that tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, harnessing marine tourism, safety and security were top of the agenda of his administration as Minister of the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. The minister said the time had come for Nigeria to fully harness its vast potential in the maritime sector, noting that the working visit was to ascertain and properly appraise the situation of things with a view to taking practical steps and measures towards addressing them.

The minister assured that under his watch, it would no longer be business as usual. Oyetola stressed that the safety and security of the maritime corridors of Nigeria was a priority area in his agenda for the ministry, noting that without safety and security, there can never be a meaningful achievement in the industry.