Oyetola Felicitates Akande At 87

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has extended warm congratulations to former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, as he marks his 87th birthday on Friday, January 16, 2026.

In a heartfelt message celebrating the respected leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyetola described Chief Akande as a towering figure in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

He said Akande is a principled leader whose life of service, integrity, and courage has left an indelible mark on governance and party politics in the country.

“Chief Bisi Akande remains one of the finest examples of purposeful leadership and unwavering commitment to public service.

“His contributions to the development of Osun State, his role in strengthening progressive politics in Nigeria, and his mentorship of generations of political leaders stand as enduring legacies worthy of celebration,” he said.

Dr. Oyetola, who is the immediate past Governor of Osun State, noted that Chief Akande’s tenure as Governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003 laid critical foundations for fiscal discipline, institutional reforms, and people-centred governance.

He added that Akande’s wisdom and steadfast guidance have continued to shape the direction of progressive politics at both state and national levels.

“Even at 87, Baba remains a voice of reason, courage, and clarity in our political space. His counsel is invaluable, and his life continues to inspire those of us privileged to follow in his footsteps,” the Minister said.

The Minister prayed for God’s continued grace upon Chief Akande, wishing him good health, renewed strength, and many more years of purposeful living in service to humanity and the nation.