Oyetola Distributes 42,000 Life Jackets To Voyagers In 12 States

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of 42,000 life jackets to waterway users across 12 selected riverine States.

The event, which took place in Minna, Niger State, was initiated to curb the alarming rate of boat mishaps and fatalities in the country’s riverine areas.

Each of the beneficiary states will receive 3,500 life jackets in the first phase of the strategic safety intervention by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. The initiative is one of the most comprehensive Federal Government responses in recent times to the persistent loss of lives on Nigeria’s waterways.

Oyetola explained: “This event transcends mere ceremony; it embodies our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians who rely daily on our inland waterways.”

He said the distribution of life jackets was a proactive, life-saving response to recurring boat accidents.

Citing the rising incidence of mishaps due to human error, poor equipment, and non-compliance with safety measures, the minister described the trend as a national emergency and underscored the urgent need for collective action.

He also highlighted the government’s introduction of the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations, 2023 — also known as the Waterways Transportation Code — aimed at standardising operations, enforcing compliance, and creating a more structured environment for investment and safety.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, who was represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, lauded the minister for launching the campaign in Niger State.

He described the State as a critical focal point in the battle against waterway mishaps, revealing that Niger State recorded the highest number of casualties from boat accidents in 2024.

Sarkin-Daji said: “The state government is determined to address this issue frontally through strict enforcement and proactive intervention.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, reiterated the importance of wearing life jackets.

He noted that while vessel owners and operators are legally responsible for providing them, the government has stepped in to bridge the gap.

Oloruntola stated: “Our mission here today is to reiterate and encourage the use of life jackets by all inland water travellers. Safety on our waters is the first rule and remains a government priority. It deserves the cooperation of all.”

He urged continuous sensitisation and public education to promote life jacket usage.

In addition to the life jackets, the Niger State Commissioner for Transport, Hajiya Hadiza Idris Kuta, expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for also donating three passenger boats, a water ambulance, and a patrol boat through the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to bolster the state’s marine safety efforts.

