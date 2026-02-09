Oyetola Directs NIWA To Prioritize System Integrity For Sustainable Growth

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has emphasised the importance of system integrity in public institutions, highlighting its role in driving good leadership, ethical conduct, and revenue generation.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood, made this known on Monday at a retreat, themed: “The Art and Practice of System Integrity in Public Institutions” organized by National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in collaboration with Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC).

In his keynote address, Oyetola stressed that system integrity is crucial for NIWA’s success, enabling the authority to fulfil its mandate and contribute to Nigeria’s Blue Economy agenda.

The Minister also outlined key areas for improvement, including revenue generation, transparency, and accountability, urging NIWA to leverage technology and public-private partnerships to enhance efficiency and financial sustainability.

“System integrity is not a moral luxury; it is an economic necessity,” Oyetola stated, calling on NIWA’s Board and Management to prioritise financial sustainability and drive innovation in revenue generation.

Moreover, the Minister observed that the partnership with ICPC aligns with the Federal Government’s preventive approach to combating corruption, adding that ethical leadership and transparent revenue systems are critical to harnessing the full economic potential of Nigeria’s inland waterways.

Earlier, the Acting Managing Director, NIWA, Umar Girei, said the retreat aimed to strengthen NIWA’s systems and processes, promoting a culture of transparency, accountability, and performance-driven leadership.

Girei emphasized the Authority’s commitment to institutional reforms, effective revenue generation, and zero tolerance for corrupt practices.

Also speaking, the Chairman, ICPC, Musa Aliyu, reaffirmed its orgaization’s readiness to support public institutions through preventive mechanisms, capacity building, and integrity-driven initiatives.