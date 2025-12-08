Oyetola Didn’t Interfere In Osun APC Screening – Spokesman

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bolaji Akinola, has dismissed as baseless and misleading allegations by a governorship aspirant, Senator Iyiola Omisore, that Dr Adegboyega Oyetola interfered in the party’s screening process for the Osun State All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 7, Akinola said Omisore’s claims were totally false, stressing that the Minister had no role, direct or indirect, in the Screening Committee’s decisions regarding the December 13 primary.

“Dr Oyetola did not, and could not have meddled in the screening exercise or in the affairs of the Screening Committee and the Screening Appeal Panel,” Akinola stated.

“These bodies are independent party organs empowered by the APC Constitution to carry out their duties without interference. Any suggestion of undue influence is wrong, unfair, and completely unfounded.”

Akinola stressed that Dr Oyetola has always upheld fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to party rules — principles he said the Minister would never compromise.

“As former Governor of Osun State and respected leader of APC in the state, Dr Oyetola remains committed to internal democracy,” the spokesman said. “He will never interfere in a process where he has no statutory role.”

He urged aspirants to channel any complaints through the party’s established mechanisms.

Akinola reaffirmed the Minister’s commitment to the growth and stability of the party, calling on all stakeholders to act in the collective interest of the APC and the people of Osun State.