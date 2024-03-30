Oyetola didn’t abandon projects in Osun technical colleges –Aide

Spokesman to the immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke, and another former governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to stop their unnecessary fixation on his boss. Specifically, Omipidan while reacting to claims that his boss who is now the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy abandoned projects in the various technical colleges urged the duo to always cross check their facts even if they are bent on painting the former governor black. Omipidan noted that he had observed a trend in recent times where either the state government or its affiliates would spin lies against the former governor, while Osun Defender elevates the lies and misinformation simply because Oyetola is involved.

He urged for a more responsible approach to public discourse, devoid of personal agendas or vendettas. Omipidan was reacting to the latest credited to Governor Adeleke over the state of technical colleges in Osun State, a lie elevated by Osun Defender in their usual destructive manner, without verification. The spokesman to Oyetola noted that in the first instance, the technical college’s project, popularly known as the skill G Project, was never initiated by Aregbesola as claimed by Osun Defender and Governor Ademola Adeleke, adding that “if Aregbesola had put in the type of energy my principal exerted on that project, the project would have since been completed.” He further said “for the avoidance of doubt, the project was started by Governor Oyinlola who had paid part of the project sum before he left government.

“Contrary to the narrative by Governor Ademola Adeleke and Osun Defender, it was Governor Aregbesola that abandoned the project because of the mutual hatred that existed between him and Oyinlola at the time. “As a matter of fact, several stakeholders pleaded with Aregbesola to continue the project but he refused. It was only at the tail end of his eight years administration, when it was impossible for him to do much, that he made an attempt to revive the project. “So, when my Principal came on board, he met Mr. Dagan and his team in Skill G severally in a bid to revive the project. Skill G revised the project cost upward by about 2 billion naira citing inflation as their reason. It was also agreed that the government should pay them a substantial sum to begin with and as a mark of government seriousness to revive the project. That was done.

“After they were paid, Skill G arranged to bring their Israeli experts into the country to finish the project. But unfortunately after they had committed resources and finalised all their arrangements, COVID-19 broke out and the whole world, including Israel and Nigeria, went into a lockdown. “After COVID, another effort was made by my Principal to revive the project through a series of meetings involving him, Prof. Olu Aina ( a voluntary adviser to the state on technical education/skill G project) and Mr. Dagan and his team.”a