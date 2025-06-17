Oyetola Courts Island Nations For Nigeria’s Imo Council Election

Share

In a significant diplomatic drive on the sidelines of the recently concluded 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, Nigeria’s The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has solicited support for Nigeria’s bid for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council later this year.

According to a statement signed on yesterday by Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser, Media and Communications, to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Oyetola sought the support at the recently concluded 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France.

Akinola said during the Conference, the Minister engaged in high-level meetings with leaders from several island nations for the impending IMO elections.

Recall that Oyetola met separately with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Joyelle Clarke; and the Minister of Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment of Tuvalu, Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia.

The statement notes that these meetings underscored Nigeria’s commitment to building alliances with countries that, though geographically distant, share common vulnerabilities and aspirations within the global maritime community.

