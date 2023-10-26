Oyetola Congratulates Tinubu Over Supreme Court Victory

…Urges opposition to join hands with president to move Nigeria forward

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola CON, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima over their victory at the Supreme Court.

He also congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Working Committee (NWC), members and supporters of the party on the victory.

Oyetola described the judgement as a “sound one” that would further deepen the country’s electoral laws and judicial jurisprudence.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, a copy which was made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, the minister said the judgement of the Supreme Court had finally settled the legal battle over the 2023 presidential election, saying lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

“On behalf of the APC family in Osun, I congratulate our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Supreme Court.

“Today’s judgement has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and litigation that greeted the 2023 presidential election. It is my hope that the opposition will team up with our president to move Nigeria forward in the overall interest of the country,” Oyetola said.