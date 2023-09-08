Oyetola Cautions Osun APC To Be Weary Of Aregbesola’s Caucus

Gboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has cautioned all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State not to be misled by what he called the unofficial caucus of the former Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Speaking about the Omoluabi Caucus that Aregbesola just founded, Oyetola informed APC members in the state that the party does not recognise such a group.

He, however, advised party members not to attend any caucus meetings and to try to bring the party back to power in 2026.

New Telegraph understands the Minister made the submission while addressing party members who received him at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo.

Oyetola said that he agreed with the party leadership’s recent decision to suspend and remove some party members for various offences that can be considered anti-party activity.

While noting that he wasn’t against true reconciliation, the immediate past Osun State Governor, however, stated that those seeking forgiveness must be sober.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he said: “I am telling you now that you should not attend any caucus meeting, the only valid meeting you must attend is APC meetings at your various wards, there is no caucus or faction in the state APC. Don’t be misled by those caucus handlers, they will trade you away.

“I am not against the punishment meted against our party members who engaged in anti-party activities during the last sets of elections. We worked for three years to ensure reconciliation but they jeopardized our efforts, I am fully in support of the party’s action.

“However, I am not averse to genuine reconciliation. If they show remorse and they are sober we must go to the roundtable to dialogue.”