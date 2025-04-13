Oyetola Appoints Media, Communications Adviser

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the appointment of Bolaji Akinola as his adviser on media and communications.

Akinola, a highly respected maritime and corporate communications expert, brings over 25 years of extensive experience and deep industry knowledge to his new role.

Throughout his career, he has built a strong reputation for his insightful analysis of the maritime sector and his expertise in strategic communications.

He is currently the CEO of Ships & Ports Communication Company, a leading maritime media and public relations organization.

Akinola is widely recognised for his contributions to discussions on port reforms, maritime security, shipping development, and the broader Blue Economy in Nigeria.

Akinola holds a doctorate degree in media and communications from Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, as well as two master’s degrees, an MBA from Lagos Business School and a Master of Transport Management from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Chartered Institute of Arbitration, UK, and the Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria (MAAN).

He also served as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Maritime Conference and Exhibition (NIMAREX) from 2011 to 2014, and he is a fellow of both the Nigerian Institute of Shipping (FNIS) and the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (FCISN).

In his new capacity as media and communications adviser, Akinola will be responsible for shaping and managing media relations, guiding communication strategies, and ensuring the effective dissemination of information regarding the ministry’s policies, programmes, and initiatives aimed at harnessing Nigeria’s vast marine resources.

His wealth of experience is expected to significantly enhance the ministry’s engagement with stakeholders, the media, and the general public.

The appointment reflects the Minister’s commitment to strengthening the ministry’s communication framework and ensuring that the vision and achievements in the Marine and Blue Economy sector are clearly and effectively articulated.

Speaking on his appointment, Akinola said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled by the confidence reposed in me by the Honourable Minister, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola. The Marine and Blue Economy is a vital frontier for Nigeria’s economic diversification and growth. I am committed to deploying my expertise to effectively communicate the Honourable Minister’s vision and the ministry’s strategic initiatives to all stakeholders and the Nigerian people. It is a privilege to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to contributing my quota to this important national assignment.”

Akinola is expected to bring his characteristic professionalism and insight in supporting the minister’s mandate to unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sector.

