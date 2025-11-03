Oyetola Advises S’West States To Develop Marine Tourism Corridor

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, bayo has urged leaders in the Southwest region to seize the vast opportunities offered by the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway by developing coastal tourism and related infrastructure to boost the region’s economy, attract investments and jobs.

At the Southwest Citizen-Government Engagement Summit held in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, Oyetola described the coastal highway as a transformative project capable of redefining economic and social connectivity across Nigeria’s coastline.

The Minister’s Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, explained in a statement that the initiative, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would open up unprecedented prospects for trade, investment, and tourism.

He added that the move would attract private sector participation in marine logistics, shipbuilding, and blue biotechnology, contributing to the long-term prosperity of the region.

Oyetola noted: “This is our moment to build a vibrant blue economy that creates jobs, attracts investment, and celebrates the cultural and natural heritage of our coastal communities. If we harness it wisely, the sea will not divide us; it will unite and prosper us.

“The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway is an economic artery that connects opportunity, innovation, and prosperity.”

Also, in his presentation titled: ‘The Impact of Marine and Blue Economy on Nigeria’s Development: Focus on the Southwest Region,’ he charged leaders across the Southwest to complement this visionary project by developing tourism infrastructure, coastal resorts, and cultural heritage attractions that will enable our communities to fully harness the economic benefits of this new coastal artery.

The minister emphasised that the project would serve as a catalyst for coastal tourism, hospitality, and small and medium-scale enterprise development, creating new economic corridors from Lagos through Ogun and Ondo to the eastern seaboard.

According to him, the Southwest stands to gain immensely from the project through job creation, increased investment, and the promotion of the region’s cultural and natural assets.

Also, Oyetola commended President Tinubu for his “visionary leadership” in expanding Nigeria’s continental shelf by 16,300 square kilometres, extending the country’s maritime territory by approximately 20 nautical miles in some areas.

He noted that the achievement represents a major step in strengthening Nigeria’s sovereign rights over vast new areas of the seabed, unlocking immense economic, scientific, and environmental potential.

He stated that the maritime expansion provides the Southwest with new opportunities for offshore investment, deep-sea exploration, marine research, and renewable ocean energy.