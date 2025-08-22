Oyetayo: Being A Plus Size Actor Can Be Challenging, But…

Nollywood veteran, Amb Dr Moji Oyetayo, popularly known as Mama Ajasco, was celebrated over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, and honored with the Life Time Impact in Cinematic Art and Humanitarian Excellence Award by the D’cem Awards, USA Team. Oyetayo, who is also the emeritus chairperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), is a multiple awards winner, including Life Time Achievement Awards from the Achievers Award International, Iconic Service to the Guild Award from the Actors Guild of Nigeria at the AGN Film Festival in California, among others.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her inspirations, passion for humanitarian efforts, her latest awards and what they mean to her, as well as challenges, and other issues

Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition. How does it feel to receive the Lifetime Impact in Cinematic Art and Humanitarian Excellence Award from the D’cem Awards USA?

I feel a sense of euphoria and I am immensely grateful to be Celebrated while I can still smell the roses.

You’ve had an illustrious career spanning several decades. What inspired you to pursue a career in acting initially?

I actually fancied being a newscaster during my youthful years but I guess life had other plans lol… As at the time i pursued acting as a career I was already behind the scenes as the Artist Manager for the Next Movie Star Reality Housemates and had a very good idea of what it took to get into the industry so I went ahead and partook in the 12 Ambassadors of Nollywood Reality Show and Won that automatically launched me into the industry.

You’ve won numerous awards, including the Life Time Achievements Award from the Achievers Award International. What do these recognitions mean to you personally and professionally?

My Awards tell me I am doing well and people are watching. It also tells me much is expected of me and It has fueled my desires to strive harder.

How do you see the current state of the acting industry, and what advice do you have for aspiring actors?

We are actually in a good place in the industry and creating international collaborations. We just need more funding to explore the new era of digitization on a global scale. As an aspiring actor just be focused and ignore the noise you will be fine.

Throughout your career, you’ve been known not only for your acting talent but also for your humanitarian efforts. Can you share some of the initiatives you’re most passionate about?

I am most passionate about the girl child and widows in the society. My foundation called House of Moji Empowerment (HOME) is a platform to educate and provide for all especially the girl child and widows.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced and how did you overcome them?

Being a plus size actor can be challenging but I beat the odds and I have a face that can easily adapt to any character. That helped me a lot.

How has the industry changed since you started, and what are your thoughts on the future of cinematic art?

There has been a lot of positive changes and I am personally here for it. The medium of marketers, distributors between the audience and the actors now is pretty close, and any actor can rise easily to fame without much hurdles as before.

The use of steaming platforms, social media, YouTube has bridged the gap for us all. The future for cinematic art is unlimited and the horizons are great to conquer… I am positively looking forward to what the future brings.

What projects are you currently working on, and are there any future plans you’d like to share?

I am currently working on a couple of new movies and I am producing them all by myself. So, you will see me in the future more as a producer than an actor lol.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind for future generations of actors and entertainers?

I will like to be remembered as someone who left positive impact beyond the screen, who touched a lot of young lives, who gave back to the society and had a lot of human empathy.

How important is it for celebrities and public figures to engage in humanitarian and social causes?

It’s extremely important. To whom much is given much is expected. I believed we are blessed to be a blessing to others.