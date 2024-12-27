Oyemykke Vows To Help VeryDarkMan Recover Stolen ₦180m NGO Funds

Share

Nigerian socialite, Oyemykke, has vowed to assist social media critics , Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan in recovering the sum of ₦180 million allegedly stolen from his NGO’s website.

Oyemykke made this promise in a trending video on X, urging VeryDarkMan to disclose the name of the bank involved and the identity of the suspect.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming after VeryDarkMan had announced that his NGO website had been hacked, leading to the theft of ₦180 million.

His revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with some individuals demanding more transparency and others accusing him of possibly orchestrating a hoax.

Reacting, a notable Instagram personality, Oyemykke, released a video questioning the security measures of the website and the plausibility of such a breach.

While expressing his readiness to help recover the stolen funds, he urged VeryDarkMan to provide crucial details, including the bank involved and how the alleged hacker managed to access the funds.

Oyemykke said; “The money belongs to the public, and it must be returned,”

He further emphasized the need to expose the apprehended suspect, saying, “This apprehended suspect—we need to see his face. He stole public funds, and the public needs to show him that such acts will not be tolerated.”

“We’re going to take over the case from you, and I promise all stolen funds will be returned to your NGO.”

The video has since stirred reactions, with concerned individuals flocking to the comments section to share their opinions.

See some reactions below:

@seanpepisky: “Oyemyke to the rescue, VDM relax CIA is in charge, we go get to the route of all this.”

@nuggetman1_: “I totally agree with him o he has to show us the person.”

@GeenaUsman: “Make this one keep shut. It clearly shows that how was not following all the co tribute is right from the beginning as VDM mentioned the bank he was using uncountable times.”

@Mas_Dinero_: “Minister of evidence never drop evidence

Oga drop you just come online Dey drop 1mins video say 180M vanished.”

@gideonagge01: “Seriously, we are ready for him. First thing is about his website, he said he have secured website. He need to prove it to us.”

@ndictmedia: “Verydark will recover it yeah, him no buy market yet.”

@Divinebeing05: “If it someone else, he would have been dropping receipts back to back … he should drop receipts and explain how 180m was moved from a “website”.”

