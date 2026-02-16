New Telegraph

February 19, 2026
Oyemykke Reacts As Omotola Speaks On Collecting Car Gift From Another Man

Nigerian media personality and content creator, Abisoye Olukoya Michael, popularly known as Oyemykke, has reacted to the viral interview of Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, better known as Omosexy.

The mother of four had claimed that she once received a car gift from a male admirer and that her husband did not react to it.

The movie star said her husband is secure and had no problem with her accepting such a gift.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development, in a video shared on his Instagram page, the social media commentator noted that he is a great fan of the actress.

He, however, said he would never allow his wife, lover, or fiancée to accept such a gift.

According to him, he is a very insecure man and believes that nothing comes for free in today’s world.

He added that it would be understandable if the gift came from a family friend or close acquaintance, but not from a total stranger who is a man.

He also raised his voice in the video and asked his fans what they would do in such a situation. Recall that New Telegraph reported that Omotola Jalade said that she once received a car gift from a married man, and her husband didn’t have any issues with it.

