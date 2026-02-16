Nigerian media personality and content creator, Abisoye Olukoya Michael, popularly known as Oyemykke, has reacted to the viral interview of Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, better known as Omosexy.

The mother of four had claimed that she once received a car gift from a male admirer and that her husband did not react to it.

The movie star said her husband is secure and had no problem with her accepting such a gift.

Reacting to the development, in a video shared on his Instagram page, the social media commentator noted that he is a great fan of the actress.

He, however, said he would never allow his wife, lover, or fiancée to accept such a gift.

According to him, he is a very insecure man and believes that nothing comes for free in today’s world.

He added that it would be understandable if the gift came from a family friend or close acquaintance, but not from a total stranger who is a man.

He also raised his voice in the video and asked his fans what they would do in such a situation. Recall that New Telegraph reported that Omotola Jalade said that she once received a car gift from a married man, and her husband didn’t have any issues with it.