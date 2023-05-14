Oyeh’s Apga Dismisses Njoku, Approves Convention

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozo Vic – tor Oyeh, has dismissed the insistence by his parallel Chairman Mr. Edozie Njoku that he has no right to conduct the May 31st National Convention contending that no court ruling forbids him from doing so.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered that Oyeh should stop parading himself as National Chairman and should not perform the duties of the Chairman based on the Supreme Court ruling over the leadership of the party.

But Oyeh, who convened the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Awka, Anambra State, contended that reports from Njoku faction are unfounded and should be dismissed.

He said: “As you can see this is APGA and this is APGA for real and don’t mind all those things that you read and hear about because they are not APGA.