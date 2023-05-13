Oyeh’s APGA Dismisses Njoku, Approves Conduct Of Convention

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozo Victor Oyeh has dismissed the insistence by his parallel Chairman, Mr Edozie Njoku that he has no right to conduct the May 31st National Convention, contending that no court ruling forbids him from doing so.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered that Oyeh should stop parading himself as National Chairman and should not perform the duties of the Chairman based on the Supreme Court ruling over the leadership of the party.

But Oyeh who convened the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Awka Anambra State contended that reports from the Njoku faction are unfounded and should be dismissed.

“As you can see this is APGA and this is APGA for real and don’t mind all those things that you read and hear about because they are not APGA ”

“At the meeting, we ratified the guidelines and timetable for the Congresses and the Convention which would take place on the 31st of May and this was through motions that were moved and ratified by the members of the National Working Committee NWC and National Executive Committee NEC of the party”

Oye also noted that the issues of the fate of the alleged members who played anti party during the elections would be handled in line with the provisions of the party constitution noting that it is an internal affairs of the party.

“Well we have a constitution of the party and such a thing would be handled in line with the provisions of the party constitution and this is an internal affair of the party” he said