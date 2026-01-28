Oyegun, Utomi Head ADC Manifesto C’ttee

Former Edo State governor John Odigie Oyegun, and former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Pat Utomi, are heading a 50-member committee of ADC Policy and Manifesto Committee.

Former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will serve as Secretary of the committee, which has former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Oseloke Obaze, environmental activist, Nkovo Toyo, former APC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, AVM Saduque Abubakar, former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Dr Usman Bugaje, Dr Otive Igbuzor, Prof. Sam Amadi, among others, as members.

ADC, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the composition was “in line with the party’s commitment to building a credible, people-centred, and forward-looking policy framework for national governance.”

The party disclosed that “the committee is tasked with articulating a clear, coherent, and credible policy direction that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians and positions the ADC as a serious alternative platform for responsible leadership and national renewal.”

It boasted the credibility of members of the committee, and said it is a composition of “former public office holders, academics, technocrats, policy experts, civil society leaders, and professionals.

“Collectively, they represent a wealth of experience in governance, economic management, social development, security, and democratic reform.”

The formal inauguration of the committee has been scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 12 noon, at the Conference Hall of the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.

The statement added that “ADC reaffirms its belief that Nigeria’s challenges require ideas rooted in competence, integrity, and national consensus, and expresses confidence that the committee will deliver a manifesto that speaks to the real needs of Nigerians.”