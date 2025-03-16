Oyegun Refutes Defecting To SDP

Share

Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has dismissed reports of his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), saying such exists only on social media.

It was alleged on Saturday that Odigie-Oyegun, a former governor of old Bendel State, joined by some Ministers that served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, joined the SDP.

It would be recalled that there have been allegations of politicians, especially those of the APC extraction of defecting to SDP since the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-rufai defected to the party.

Reacting to social media reports on his defection to SDP, Odigie-Oyegun said at 86 years he shouldn’t be seen having active participation in politics.

According to him, should there be any need to join a political party to rescue Nigeria, it must be a mass movement that he would be glad to participate in.

He said, “l also saw the social media report the way you saw it.

“At 86 years, l should not be talking active politics. However, if there is a need to rescue Nigeria and it is a mass movement, I would not hesitate to participate.”

Meanwhile, former Special Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Okoi Obono-Obla, has called the former Ministers out, stating they were selfish.

According to Obono-Obla in his WhatsApp post, the Ministers don’t have any influence to attract followers.

Obono-Obla, who served as Adviser to Buhari alongside Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, SAN said the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Ministers under Buhari were traitors.

He wrote, “The so-called former ministers from the Buhari administration are not as influential or powerful as they claim to be. In fact, they’re seen as selfish and self-centered, having destroyed the bond and solidarity among members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

“While they were in positions of authority, they did little to help CPC supporters. Instead, they prioritized their own interests, abandoning those they now claim to represent. It’s no surprise that former CPC supporters don’t respect them or acknowledge their leadership.

“The true leader of the defunct CPC bloc in the APC is Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura. He was the only governor elected on the CPC platform in 2011 and single-handedly financed staff payments at the CPC National Secretariat between 2011 and 2015. He also funded the CPC Merger Committee and covered allowances for its members from January 2013 to July 2013.

“Senator Al-Makura is a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and genuine APC supporters remain loyal to the party and its president. The media hype surrounding former Buhari ministers leaving the APC is mere propaganda, especially since former President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, expressing gratitude for the party’s support during his presidency.”

