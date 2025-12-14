Oyedepo: I Won’t Join Politics, Even For $1bn

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo has said that he will not venture into politics, regardless of the financial incentive.

Oyedepo spoke during the day five impartation service of the church’s annual convocation, ‘Shiloh 2025’, held at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaan Land, Otta, Ogun state.

“In 2015, I warned the church that trouble was coming. Didn’t trouble come?” he said. “If you gave me $1 billion, I would not even go near politics. It is off my calling.

Those who are not called there will lose their dignity and respect. They will lose everything.” The cleric urged members of the church to remain focused on their divine assignments, stressing that fulfilment and impact come from operating within one’s calling.

According to him, it is only in their areas of divine purpose that believers can rule their world and be enlisted in what he described as God’s end-time army. Oyedepo also spoke on the urgency of the times, saying the world is in desperate need of divine intervention.

“The world is groaning in darkness, but as embedded in Romans 8:19, the world is waiting for the earnest manifestations of the children of God,” he said.

“The army of God is about to emerge to proffer solutions to national crises in the order of Joseph and Daniel. It is the day of what eyes have not seen or ears heard.”

Shiloh 2025 began on Tuesday and will ends today, bringing together worshippers for spiritual teachings, impartation, and fellowship.