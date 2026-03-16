Oyedele Vows Diligent Execution Of Tax Policy

The newly sworn-in Minister of State for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, has vowed to ensure Nigeria’s tax reforms move from policy formulation to diligent execution.

Oyedele gave this assurance shortly after President Bola Tinubu administered the oath of office to him at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the ceremony, Oyedele identified revenue mobilisation, spending efficiency, debt management, and fiscal sustainability as his immediate priorities.

He disclosed that his focus would be on generating sufficient revenue to meet increasing public demands on the treasury at both federal and sub-national levels.

The new minister acknowledged that while challenges exist, significant opportunities abound for Nigeria.

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Oyedele also emphasised the need for proactive thinking in positioning Nigeria to manage challenges while optimising opportunities both domestically and globally

“Reforms are only as good as the paper on which they are written. What is really important is the diligent execution, and this is part of it: to move from policy formulation to execution. So we’re very excited and looking forward to the challenges ahead.

Responding to questions on how he intends to avoid disappointing the President and Nigerians, Oyedele said, “One thing I can promise Mr President and the Nigerian people is that I’ll give my very best at every point in time.

“And I’m confident in the Ministry of Finance, with the complement of the team and the leadership working together, I don’t think there’s anything that will be beyond us to surmount.

“There are challenges, no doubt, but so are the opportunities that abound for our country,” he said.