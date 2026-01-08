Oyedele To Nigerians: New Tax Laws Aim To Boost Financial Inclusion

…advises against panic withdrawal

As some Nigerians get more worried over the new tax laws, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has reassured them that their bank accounts remain safe and intact.

Specifically, Oyedele said that there was no need to panic, rush to the banks and withdraw their money as the new tax law is meant to create financial inclusion and boost their business in the country. Oyedele, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that TIN requirement had been in existence since 2020 and not new in tax administration in Nigeria.

He said: “If you put your money in the bank there will be no problem. So on the Tax ID. In 2020, effective January 13, 2020, the Finance Act introduced a requirement to put TIN (Tax Indentation Number) into your bank account if you are using it for business or any income like salary.

Everybody has started complying since then. “We are repealing all the major tax laws not even one was speared. It does not mean that every single thing in those laws were bad. This requirement of putting TIN in your business account is one of the things we thought was useful, so we moved it to the new laws.

But because the level of tax awareness in Nigeria is very poor, people are finding out so many things for the first time and they just assume that the new tax law is introducing them. “So this TIN is not new, in fact, what this has done is raise the threshold for reporting your bank account. If everybody starts withdrawing their monies from the banks, the economy will collapse even though it’s not in the law.”

“He further said: “Panicking can collapse the economy so help us educate them nobody will debit accounts of Nigerians even if you have N1 billion in the account nobody can debit your bank account. “I have been in this space for now going to three decades. I have not seen one instance they have used it in Nigeria before. The only time that anybody attempted to use was during Fowler.”