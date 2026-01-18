Oyedele To Deliver Ondo 50th Anniversary Lecture

The chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Nigeria, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, is set to deliver a lecture marking the 50th anniversary of Ondo State.

The old Ondo State was created from the defunct Western Region on February 3, 1976, during the administration of the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, who also chairs the 50th anniversary committee, announced the activities following a committee meeting on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Fasoranti, the golden jubilee celebration has been carefully structured to combine reflection, thanksgiving, intellectual engagement, cultural expression, and statewide participation. This aligns with “the vision of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to honour our past while firmly positioning Ondo State for a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

A major highlight of the anniversary is the Public Lecture, scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., at The Dome, Akure. The lecture, themed “Ondo State: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” will be delivered by Prof. Taiwo Oyedele and chaired by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

Dr. Fasoranti explained, “The Public Lecture is conceived as a critical intellectual engagement aimed at examining the historical foundations of Ondo State, evaluating its current socio-economic trajectory, and offering strategic perspectives on sustainable development. It will bring together policymakers, academics, professionals, traditional institutions, socio-political groups, and other stakeholders from across the state and beyond.”

He added that Prof. Oyedele, a highly respected economist, tax expert, and public policy authority, is a proud son of Ondo State from Ikaramu-Akoko. “His personal and professional journey reflects the intellectual depth and excellence for which our state is renowned. His insights are expected to provide both professional depth and personal resonance, grounded in a genuine understanding of the state’s past achievements and future aspirations,” Dr. Fasoranti said.

Also speaking at the lecture will be Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Energy. Mrs. Verheijen has nearly 20 years of experience in the gas and renewables sectors across Sub-Saharan Africa and is the Founder/CEO of BFA Foundation, which funds scholarships for women and disadvantaged groups to expand career opportunities in high-growth sectors, including energy.

The 50th anniversary activities will commence on Thursday, January 29, 2026, with a World Press Conference at the Banquet Hall of the Government House from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by a Jumat Service on Friday, January 30, at the Central Mosque, Akure, at 2:00 p.m. A Thanksgiving Service will hold on Sunday, February 1, at St. Thomas’ Anglican Church, Isinkan, Akure, at 10:00 a.m.

On the anniversary day, Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Governor Aiyedatiwa will address the people of the state through a State Broadcast at 7:00 a.m. Later, a State Carnival Event will take place at the Ondo State Sports Stadium, Akure, at 10:00 a.m., featuring a carnival procession, the Sunshine Cultural Festival, mass choir performances, and other artistic displays.

The celebrations will conclude with a Gala and Award Night at The Dome, Akure, at 5:00 p.m., where heroes and heroines of the state will be honoured.

Dr. Fasoranti said, “The Ondo at 50 celebration is not only a moment of celebration but also an opportunity to strengthen unity, showcase the rich cultural heritage of our state, and renew our collective commitment to progress and development. We invite all residents, sons and daughters of Ondo State at home and in the diaspora, as well as friends and partners of the Sunshine State, to actively participate in these celebrations and join us in marking this landmark chapter in our history.”