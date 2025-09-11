Oyedele: Subsidy Savings Not Enough For Nigeria’s 200m-Person Economy

Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, has said savings from the fuel subsidy removal were not enough to transform the nation’s 200 million person economy.

Oyedele, made this declaration in his remarks yesterday at a one-day capacity building training on the Nigeria Tax Act (2025) for members of the State House Press Corps in Abuja.

According to him, funds saved by the subsidy removal policy alone could not deliver the scale of infrastructure and services required for meaningful national transformation. “Even if you remove corruption and waste completely, the resources at our disposal are not enough to transform Nigeria.

Subsidy savings alone cannot deliver the level of infrastructure and services required. Our fiscal space is simply too small,” he said. He explained that the combined annual budgets of the Federal Government, the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and all 774 local government areas amount to less than $50 billion, a figure he described as grossly inadequate.

Oyedele further lamented that the subsidy regime had left the federation near collapse, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) not only failing to remit funds but also mortgaging future crude production to finance petrol imports. On the controversial 5 per cent fuel surcharge, Oyedele clarified that it is not a new tax but a provision contained in the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Act since 2007.

He compared Nigeria’s infrastructure-to-GDP ratio of about 30 per cent with South Africa’s 85 per cent, warning that poor transport networks directly undermine productivity. On tax identification, Oyedele assured Nigerians that no new cards would be introduced.

He explained that existing National Identification Numbers (NIN) and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) would serve as tax IDs, in line with efforts to harmonise identification systems.

He also highlighted the pro-people thrust of the new reforms, noting that small businesses with turnover below N100 million would not pay corporate tax, while low – and middle-income earners — about 97 per cent of the workforce — were exempted or relieved from many tax burdens. In addition, food, healthcare, and education have been classified as zero-rated for VAT, allowing producers to reclaim input costs and ultimately stabilise consumer prices.

The tax reform chief, however, raised concern about Nigeria’s history of policy reversals, which he said have cost the country trillions of naira.

He cited the demolition of toll gates and the reversal of refinery privatisations as costly missteps that continued to haunt the nation. Oyedele appealed to the media to report fiscal reforms responsibly, warning against narratives that could undermine progress.